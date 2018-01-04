Man banned from Sutton fast food restaurants

A Sutton man has been given a Criminal Behaviour Order and banned from various premises in the town following multiple offences.

The four-year order was imposed on Daniel Waring, 21, of Mansfield Road.

He must not enter any part of McDonalds, Priestsic Road, Sutton, including the car park and outside seating area or enter any part of KFC, Forest Street, Sutton, including the car park.

The order also prohibits him from entering Welbeck Street, Portand Street or Bentinck Street, Sutton.

Waring must also not be in a group consisting of four or more people or associate with any person less than 17 years old, unless they are direct family members.

The CBO also states that Waring must not act in an antisocial manner that would cause or be likely to cause alarm, harassment, distress or nuisance to persons in Sutton or encourage others to do so. If he ignores the order, it is a criminal offence and he could be arrested.

Waring was given the order after appearing at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 28 where he admitted to committing anti-social behaviour.

The court heard that he threw fireworks at members of the public and into McDonalds and KFC on September 10. He was also involved in causing traffic disruption on Huthwaite Road on August 17 and continuously kicked footballs against windows on Welbeck Street on August 22.