Man bailed over gunpoint threats in Kirkby

A man has been released on bail after a woman was threatened with an air pistol and machete in Kirkby.

Police were called to Beacon Drive on Thursday, August 8, at about 5.30pm, following reports a 25-year-old woman had been threatened by a man holding an air pistol and a machete.

Police are appealing for information about a crime in Kirkby.

No one was injured in the incident.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police also recovered an air pistol after a search of a property on Beacon Drive.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokeswoman said today: "The man has been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 661 of 8 August 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

