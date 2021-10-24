Man bailed after car-owner threatened with knife after confronting pair tampering with his vehicle in Warsop
A man has been bailed after reports a car-owner was threatened with a knife after seeing two people tampering with his car in Warsop.
The victim said he saw two men removing the windscreen wipers off his car on Monday, October 18 – and after confronting them on Bainbridge Road, he was threatened verbally.
And the following day, the victim told police, he received a threatening video call, before a man later returned to the street and threatened him with a knife.
A 22 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of making threats with a bladed article, and later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in relation to a car crash.
Police said he has since been ‘bailed pending further enquiries’.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 286 of October 19, 2021.