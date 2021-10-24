Man bailed after car-owner threatened with knife after confronting pair tampering with his vehicle in Warsop

The victim said he saw two men removing the windscreen wipers off his car on Monday, October 18 – and after confronting them on Bainbridge Road, he was threatened verbally.

And the following day, the victim told police, he received a threatening video call, before a man later returned to the street and threatened him with a knife.

A 22 year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of making threats with a bladed article, and later arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in relation to a car crash.

The incident happened on Bainbridge Road, Warsop.

Police said he has since been ‘bailed pending further enquiries’.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 286 of October 19, 2021.