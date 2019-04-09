Man assaulted by cyclists in Mansfield

Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with an assault in Mansfield.

A 29-year-old man was hit in the head and body by two men, one of whom had a metal asp, in the attack in Ravensdale Road at around 4.40pm yesterday (April 8).

Ravensdale Road, Mansfield.

The men had arrived on bicycles and after the attack one of the men was picked up in a soft-top car before returning a few seconds later to collect his bike. The other man also left on his bike.

Officers are continuing their enquiries and are still trying to trace another man in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 615 of 8 April 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Mansfield man hailed a hero after running into neighbours' burning home

Nottinghamshire Police supports National Stalking Awareness Week

Mansfield talking newspaper editor has bus named after him

Did you see a TV crew filming in Mansfield today?

Two Notts men arrested for series of car thefts from London