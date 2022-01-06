Man arrested over violent attempted robbery in Mansfield

The victim had pulled up on Littleover Avenue, Oaktree, when his path was blocked by a car.

Police said he was then threatened with a crowbar and a knife before receiving a minor cut to his hand as he defended himself.

The would-be robber made off empty-handed in an awaiting car following the incident on Friday, October 8, at about 6.15pm.

Littleover Avenue, Oaktree, Mansfield.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident this week, when a taxi he was travelling in was pulled over in Nottingham.

He has been detained on suspicion of two counts of robbery and possession of a class A drug and this afternoon remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and we have been working hard to track down the person or people responsible.

“I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody and our investigation continues.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident 722 of October 8, 2021.