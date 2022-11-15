News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man arrested on suspicion of serious sexual assault after being stopped by police on M1 near Mansfield

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.

By Tom Hardwick
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 8:33am

On Wednesday, November 9, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit were deployed to intercept a vehicle on the M1.

Officers were able to bring the car to a stop – and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.

Read More
Meden Vale Grandad's 'perfect' send-off - on the back of a skip lorry
The man was taken into custody last week.

Most Popular

A unit spokesman said: “CID colleagues asked us to intercept the vehicle in order to reduce any further risk.

“Tactics executed and conveyed to custody by our response colleagues.”