Man arrested on suspicion of serious sexual assault after being stopped by police on M1 near Mansfield
A man has been arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.
On Wednesday, November 9, officers from Derbyshire Police’s roads policing unit were deployed to intercept a vehicle on the M1.
Officers were able to bring the car to a stop – and a man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a serious sexual assault.
Most Popular
A unit spokesman said: “CID colleagues asked us to intercept the vehicle in order to reduce any further risk.
“Tactics executed and conveyed to custody by our response colleagues.”