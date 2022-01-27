Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving and common assault after incident at Skegby

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and common assault after an incident at Skegby.

By Dale Spridgeon
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:53 pm

Several vehicles were involved after a collision happened in the Healswood Street area, initially on Oak Street ending in Stoneyford Road.

Nottinghamshire Police were called before 11am, on Wednesday.A police spokesperson said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and common assault.

A breathalyzer and drug swob. Picture: Andrew Roe

“He was released under investigation. No serious injuries reported. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 203 of 25 January.

