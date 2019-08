A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The arrest is in connection with two incidents in Sutton and Forest Town, both of which involved elderly victims.

The first burglary is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday, July 27, on Stanley Road in Forest Town, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The second took place at around 4.30pm on Monday, July 29 in Deepdale Gardens in Sutton,