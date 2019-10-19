Man arrested on suspicion of attempted vape shop robbery in Mansfield

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with an incident at a vape shop.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to Queen’s Place, Mansfield, at around 3.30pm on Friday, October 18, following reports of a man confronting a staff member at a vape store.

A police spokesman said: "It is believed that the man made threats to staff at the shop before attempting to take money from a staff member.

"After looking at the store’s CCTV, our officers were quick to make an arrest."

The man remains in police custody.