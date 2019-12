A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after attacking another man with a ‘bowling ball’ in Nottinghamshire.

A man remains in hospital in a stable condition after the assault on Strelley Road, Bilborough, yesterday (Monday, December 30).

Police were called at around 9.20am to a report that a man was hit by what is believed to be a bowling ball, which was thrown out of a window.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.