A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in Huthwaite.

The officer suffered a fractured cheekbone and an eye injury while detaining the man. He has been to hospital for treatment.

The man who was arrested remains in police custody.

READ THIS: Notts dad who is 'pro-UKIP but anti-Brexit' gets tattoo of Nigel Farage - being pelted with a milkshake



The incident happened at Summerhill Court at around 8pm on Wednesday .

The suspect remains in police custody.