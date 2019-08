A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Police officers were called to a property in Kirkby yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 1).

Police have made an arrest

He has also breached a criminal behaviour order.

The arrest follows a report of an assault on police officers in Mansfield on July 21.

The officers were not seriously injured.

The man, who was also wanted on recall to prison, remains in police custody.