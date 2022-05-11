Man arrested in Sutton on suspicion of murder

Nottinghamshire Police said officers pulled over a car on Blackwell Road, after becoming suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the car revealed a firearm and ‘two large knives’, while further enquiries revealed one of the four men in the car was wanted in connection with a murder.

Police said a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men were arrested

Three further men, aged 21, 28 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, after the car was stopped yesterday, May 10, at about 1.45pm..

Police said all four remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Stuart Barson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is great work by our officers including our county knife crime team and is a perfect example of proactive policing and the work being done to keep the public safe.

“One of the men inside the car was also found to be wanted in connection with a murder investigation in South Yorkshire and thanks to the quick work by our cops he is now off the streets and in police custody.

“Knives and firearms have absolutely no place on our streets or anywhere in the country and we will always do everything in our power to take them off our streets.

“I hope this sends a strong message to everyone that our officers are out there on the roads, in both police vehicles and unmarked cars and will stop at nothing to keep the people of Nottinghamshire safe.”