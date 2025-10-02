Man arrested in Skegby after stolen car found and recovered within 16 minutes

A stolen car was recovered and a suspect arrested within 16 minutes of the vehicle being reported stolen in Skegby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an address in Forest Road at 5.17am on September 30.

Officers from Kirkby Rota 4 attended and found the vehicle parked in nearby Bingham Avenue at 5.33am with a suspect inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The car was recovered - and a suspect arrested - in Bingham Avenue. Photo: Google

Sgt Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible experience for the victim, who was woken by the sound of her car being stolen from outside her address.

“Thanks to her swift call and very clear account of what happened, response officers were able to follow the known route of the car and find it a short time later with a suspect still inside.”