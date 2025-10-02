Man arrested in Skegby after stolen car found and recovered within 16 minutes
Police were called to an address in Forest Road at 5.17am on September 30.
Officers from Kirkby Rota 4 attended and found the vehicle parked in nearby Bingham Avenue at 5.33am with a suspect inside.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Sgt Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible experience for the victim, who was woken by the sound of her car being stolen from outside her address.
“Thanks to her swift call and very clear account of what happened, response officers were able to follow the known route of the car and find it a short time later with a suspect still inside.”