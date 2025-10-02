Man arrested in Skegby after stolen car found and recovered within 16 minutes

By John Smith
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:27 BST
A stolen car was recovered and a suspect arrested within 16 minutes of the vehicle being reported stolen in Skegby.

Police were called to an address in Forest Road at 5.17am on September 30.

Most Popular

Officers from Kirkby Rota 4 attended and found the vehicle parked in nearby Bingham Avenue at 5.33am with a suspect inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The car was recovered - and a suspect arrested - in Bingham Avenue. Photo: Googleplaceholder image
The car was recovered - and a suspect arrested - in Bingham Avenue. Photo: Google

Sgt Karam Kaur, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible experience for the victim, who was woken by the sound of her car being stolen from outside her address.

“Thanks to her swift call and very clear account of what happened, response officers were able to follow the known route of the car and find it a short time later with a suspect still inside.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice