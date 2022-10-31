News you can trust since 1952
Man arrested in Shirebrook after social media video circulates showing ‘distressing’ animal cruelty offence

A man was arrested after police investigated a social media video showing an animal cruelty offence committed in Shirebrook.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2022, 8:57am

On Tuesday, October 25, officers in Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team were made aware of a social media video being shared by residents, which showed a potential animal cruelty offence committed on October 23.

A team spokesman said: “This footage may be distressing for some people to view and we would advise against sharing this footage whilst a police investigation is carried out. Our investigation has begun and will continue.

“Officers have seen the dog twice today and can confirm the dog is safe and with its rightful owner.”

The man was taken into custody yesterday after an investigation by officers.

On Thursday, October 27, officers confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.