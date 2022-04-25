Man arrested in Mansfield over sexual communication with a child

The arrest, which took place in Mansfield on Wednesday, April 20, follows information from an online activist group.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers seized a number of devices and enquiries are continuing.
Detective Sergeant Christophe Sutton, of the force’s public protection department, which specialises in investigations into sexual offences and domestic abuse, said: “Information from the public is vital in tackling sexual offences and our team of detectives are experienced in specialist investigations into this type of offending.
“Enquiries are continuing in this investigation following an arrest.
“Anyone affected by sexual abuse is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, and people who reach out to us can be assured they will be treated seriously, sensitively and professionally.”