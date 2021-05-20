Man arrested in Mansfield after substantial cannabis grow discovered

Residents saw suspects putting the drugs in a red BMW at around 8am on Tuesday and gave police the registration plate to track down and make an arrest.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes with cannabis leaves and mud trampled into the carpet in the Newark house on Cardinal Hinsley Close and the back door wide open.

Once inside they discovered a substantial cannabis grow over two floors, with plants in one room partially harvested and a large mature grow in two bedrooms.

Cannabis plants were discovered at the property by Nottinghamshire Police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers were able to track and locate the car in connection with the incident in Mansfield and spotted men unpacking the drugs into a ground floor flat on Shirland Drive.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of burglary, possession of a class B drug and production of a class B drug.

Det Sgt Julian Eminson-Ferry thanked residents for reporting the suspicious activity.

Inside the property where cannabis plants were discovered by Nottinghamshire Police. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

"Police were at both scenes in Newark and Mansfield to offer reassurance to the community yesterday and the force's cannabis dismantling team have seized a variety of plants and items to help with their investigation,” he said.

"This kind of cannabis cultivation is a blight on our communities and is often linked to more serious offences such as serious acts of violence. We will not tolerate people setting up these illegal drug factories and will continue with our efforts to disrupt their activities.

“Not only is cannabis growing illegal, but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties.

"We have a number of teams actively patrolling our streets and they work with intelligence and information provided from members of the public to uncover any criminality.

"Information from the public is vital in helping us crack down on drug crime and I'd urge anyone with any information about suspected drug-related activity in their community to get in touch with us. You will be listened to and we will investigate the matter.”

"If you have any suspicions about drug-related crime then please call police on 101."

The arrested man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.