Man arrested in connection with Warsop burglary

He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage after two ground floor windows were smashed at a property on Bainbridge Road on April 10.

It is believed the house was flooded after taps were left on in the kitchen and a number of items damaged – including two televisions, a pair of glasses and a necklace.

Detectives have arrested a 29-year-old man after a house in Warsop was broken into and extensively damaged. Photo: Notts Police

Det Con Ben Grainger said: "We won't tolerate the invasion of another person's property and the violence that was displayed by the offender in this case by smashing up several items is completely unacceptable.

"We have been carrying out thorough enquiries since the incident was reported to us which has now led to a suspect being arrested. He remains in police custody.

"The victim was left shaken following the ordeal and we have been working with them and endeavor to ensure they are supported."