A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Sutton last night.

Officers were called to the incident at a property in James William Turner Avenue, Sutton, at about 10.50pm.

A 56-year-old man was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

Officers are currently questioning the 51-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.