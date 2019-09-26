Man arrested in connection with 100 cannabis plants found during Mansfield drugs raid

Around 100 cannabis plants were found during a dawn drugs raid in Mansfield by Nottinghamshire Police and a man has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Around 100 cannabis plants found in a Mansfield home

Officers entered the property on Westfield Lane at around 4.45am, today - Thursday, September 26 where round 100 cannabis plants have been found so far.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Police have arrested a man and discovered a cannabis grow after attending a property in Mansfield this morning.

"Around 100 plants of cannabis plants have been found inside the property so far. Our enquiries are ongoing."