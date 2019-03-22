Man arrested in connection to Southwell ATM gas attack

A man has been recalled to prison having been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries and thefts in Nottinghamshire - including a gas attack on an ATM at Southwell Post Office.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, March 19 in Rotherham on suspicion of burglary and theft.

The ATM, on Queen Street, Southwell.

It follows reports of burglaries at the homes of elderly victims in Station Road, Ranskill, Retford, on January 3, in The Copse, Farndon, on January 9 and in Riverside Road, Newark, on January 10.

The arrest also follows a report of a burglary in Queen Street, Southwell, on January 11, when access was gained to an ATM and cash was taken from within.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident within the Tolney Lane Caravan Site in Newark on February 10.

