Man arrested in Awsworth after crashing into barrier and punching officer

Gin Close Way in Awsworth.

Police were made aware of a collision in which a car allegedly hit a central reservation shortly after 5pm, on Wednesday (November 23).

Further inquiries then led the officers to Gin Close Way, in Awsworth, where a suspect was found standing next to a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things took an unexpected turn for officers as a man then became agitated – pushing and punching one of the cops and trapping one of their hands in an attempt to avoid arrest.

With the situation under control and following a search, a weapon was then recovered.

A man, aged 53, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Sergeant Paul Crofts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thankfully no one was injured in the collision and the officer received no serious or lasting damage as a result, but as we often reiterate, being assaulted will never be tolerated and we will always endeavour to take robust action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our officers put on their uniform each day in order to protect the public and keep communities safe – being assaulted is not and never will be part of their job description.