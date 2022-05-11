Man arrested for six offences after throwing cocaine from car during ‘dangerous’ police chase

On Monday, May 9, officers from Derbyshire Police’s road crime unit pulled over a driver in South Normanton after he approached a junction while using his mobile phone.
Upon pulling up, the vehicle immediately failed to stop, and officers began to give chase.
After two corners, a package of cocaine was thrown from the drivers window.
The offender drover dangerously along country roads and also threw a mobile phone from the car.
While a police helicopter was en-route, he damaged his front tyre after mounting a kerb, forcing him to give up.
He was subsequently arrested.
Macauley Welby, aged 23, of no fixed abode, has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failure to stop, taking a vehicle without consent, possession of cocaine and driving without insurance.