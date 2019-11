A 20-yer-old man arrested on suspicion of stealing a BMW car and possession with intent to supply cannabis in Kirkby has been bailed

Police patrolling The Meadows, Nottingham spotted a carrier bag that 'looked out of place' in Holgate Road and found it to be full of bags of cannabis on Tuesday (November 19).

A man nearby in Wilford Grove was arrested and further arrested in connection with a burglary in Station Street, Kirkby on November 18 where a BMW and cash were taken.