Man arrested for drug driving and common assault after incident at Skegby

A man was arrested for drug driving and common assault after an incident at Skegby.

By Dale Spridgeon
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 5:49 pm

Several vehicles were believed to be in collision at Healdswood Street.

Nottinghamshire Police were called shortly before 11am, yesterday (Wednesday) January 25,A police spokesperson said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and common assault.

Read More

Read More
'Super-head' appointed to help temporarily closed Mansfield special school - as ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A breathalyzer and drug swob. Picture: Andrew Roe

He was released under investigations. No serious injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

"Anyone with additional information asked to call 101 quoting incident “203 of 25 January.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Please support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.