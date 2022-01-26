Man arrested for drug driving and common assault after incident at Skegby
A man was arrested for drug driving and common assault after an incident at Skegby.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 5:49 pm
Several vehicles were believed to be in collision at Healdswood Street.
Nottinghamshire Police were called shortly before 11am, yesterday (Wednesday) January 25,A police spokesperson said: "A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and common assault.
He was released under investigations. No serious injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.
"Anyone with additional information asked to call 101 quoting incident “203 of 25 January.”