Man arrested and van impounded following metal theft near to Mansfield following 'proactive' police operation

Metal and electrical cable were stolen from an address in Byron Gardens, Southwell, before a van is believed to have been used to get away.

Officers have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of theft and have seized a van as enquiries continue into the incident which happened at around 9.10pm on Monday (11 October 2021).

District Commander for Newark and Sherwood, Inspector Charlotte Allardice, said: “Officers have been working hard on their investigation into this incident after it was brought to our attention, including conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

Police are appealing for information

“We understand the impact on victims when they have items taken and as a force we continue to work closely with our partners to clamp down on metal theft.

“We need members of the public to help us tackle and reduce this type of crime by keeping their eyes open to any suspicious activity in their areas, particularly around isolated locations, and report it to us.

“We’re asking people to be vigilant and if they see anything suspicious to get in touch with us so that we can prevent and investigate incidents, gather intelligence and deny thieves the opportunity to profit from their crimes.

“A man has now been arrested in connection with this incident and our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, who has CCTV or dash-cam footage or who has any other information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 784 of October 11, 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.