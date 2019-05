A man has been arrested and a firearm recovered after an incident in Sutton.

Officers were called to a disturbance at an address on Gill Street at around 8pm last night (Tuesday), following a report of a man being threatened with a firearm.

No-one was injured during the incident.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in police custody.

Officers recovered an air pistol after searching a property on Gill Street.