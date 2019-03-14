Man arrested and drugs seized in Blidworth raid

Police have questioned a man from Blidworth after a successful drug raid led to an arrest and drugs seized.

Officers from Sherwood Police executed the raid on March 12 at a Blidworth property and seized controlled drugs and paraphernalia.

The man was questioned by police, and officers are appealing for more community intelligence so they can conduct raids in the future.

A police spokesman said: “Your Neighbourhood Policing Team have executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant this afternoon in Blidworth.

“A quantity of controlled drugs and associated paraphernalia has been seized. One person has been interviewed and now the hard work begins!

“If you have any information concerning drugs use or supply please let us know by contacting our control room on 101 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The more information we get from the public the more we can go door knocking!”

