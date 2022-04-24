Man arrested after woman threatened with power saw in Forest Town

It comes after reports a man made threats in the street while firing up the saw, on Greenway, Forest Town.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 21, before the man fled in a van.

The van was traced to Clipstone, where a saw was recovered.

Police also found suspected class A drugs.

A man was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour with the intention to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a Class A drug and driving without insurance.

PC Brandon Cantrill, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Threats of violence with weapons are taken very seriously by the force and we act swiftly to reports of incidents like this.

“The investigation has led to an arrest and enquiries are ongoing.