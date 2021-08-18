The man reportedly barged into a house on Maltkiln Close and assaulted the woman, leaving her with facial injuries.

Police said the victim was left with a swollen lip and redness to the face after being grabbed around the neck and punched.

The suspect then allegedly drove off with the victim’s car, to Bulwell, Nottingham, before being stopped by police and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and driving while disqualified.

The incident happened at Maltkiln Close

The 39-year-old, said to be known to the victim, was also arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident in Ollerton on August 17, at about 12.30am.

Detective Sergeant James Flint, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Anyone who makes violent threats towards another person can expect a robust response from the police.”

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.