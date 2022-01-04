Man arrested after three forklift trucks found dumped in Jacksdale

The forklift trucks were found on Pye Hill Road, Jacksdale.

The arrest came after police were called to Pye Hill Road, Jacksdale, at around 8pm on December 20 following reports that a vehicle had hurriedly unloaded a forklift truck from a trailer before speeding away.

Officers began a search of the area and found two forklift trucks covered in dirt – two knives were also recovered.

A suspect then arrived at the scene towing another forklift truck and was detained by the officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of theft, fraud, driving without insurance, possessing an offensive weapon and two counts of being in possession of a knife.

He was later released under investigation.

Enquiries are now underway to identify the lawful owners of the forklift trucks.

Chief Inspector Heather Sutton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Tackling rural crime is a key force priority. We understand the impact these kind of offences can have on local businesses and urge all members of the public to play their part by telling us right away about suspicious activity.