A 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs in Sutton today, December 17.

Officers detained a male following a foot chase on Alfred Street, where a quantity of class A drugs and cash were seized.

The male was arrested and taken into police custody.

A spokesman for the force said: “The fight against drugs supply within Sutton continues.

“We encourage anybody with information on drug dealing in the area to contact us on 101.”