A man was taken into custody after police were called to reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.

On Tuesday, May 7, officers from Bolsover assisted their Shirebrook counterparts in arresting a male – after reports of an individual being threatened with a knife.

A Bolsover SNT spokesperson said: “Last night, officers assisted Shirebrook SNT and response officers in the arrest of a male who had allegedly made threats with a knife towards another male.

“Upon his arrest, he was also found to be in possession of cannabis. He was conveyed to Ripley Custody and enquiries were completed, including statements, CCTV checks and house to house. He was interviewed during the night and the investigation to the offences is still ongoing.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch