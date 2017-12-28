Man arrested after reports of electronic keypad thefts in Notts

A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after reports of electronic gate keypads being stolen across Nottinghamshire.

More than 30 reports of thefts were made to police between December 21 and 24. Most of the reported offences were in Ravenshead, with others in Mansfield, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Calverton, Gonalston, Halam, Greasley and Farnsfield.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft. He has been released under investigation.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this series of crimes.