Man arrested after police pursuit in Mansfield

A man was arrested after he crashed a car following a police pursuit in Mansfield

The 32-year-old man was wanted in relation to a crime spree in Mansfield last year which included a serious assault and drugs offences.

Officers attended Southwell Road at around 5.50pm after Automatic Number Plate Recognition alerted them to a Ford Mondeo driving without insurance.

When they arrived, the Mondeo failed to stop and a brief police pursuit followed, resulting in the car crashing in Oak Tree Lane.

Nottinghamshire Police swiftly arrested the driver, who suffered injuries in the crash. He remains in hospital receiving treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop, driving without insurance, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with this incident.

He was also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with a report of an assault in Mansfield in March 2019 and on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in connection with the recovery of drugs from a property in Ollerton.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Police pursuits are incredibly dangerous and our highly-trained officers do a magnificent job to bring them to the safest possible conclusion.

“We thoroughly investigate reports of any crime that threaten public safety and endeavour to ensure that appropriate action is taken against those believed to be responsible.”