Man arrested after police pursuit in Mansfield

A man has been arrested after a police pursuit in Mansfield.

A Nottinghamshire officer became suspicious after spotting a transit van pulling out of a building site on Atkin Lane just after 8.20pm on Thursday.

Police are investigating.

MORE: Roadworks causing chaos on A38 in Sutton



After the van failed to stop, a pursuit was authorised with stinger and tactical pursuit units travelling to support the officer.

The van stopped on a side street and was found to contain plant machinery.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, dangerous driving, criminal damage and failure to stop for police.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 782 0f November 21.

MORE: Shocking images show destruction caused by second Mansfield landslide