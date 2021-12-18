Officers were called to Toseland Gardens, Hucknall, at around 9.40pm on December 17 and, as they were attempting to defuse the situation, a man has continued being aggressive towards officers before a scuffle broke out.

It is alleged that the officer’s face has then been grabbed and an attempt made to gouge out his eyes causing him pain, swelling, and visible injuries to his face.

Thankfully no lasting injuries appear to have been caused by the incident, but a 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He remains in custody as enquires continue.

Sergeant Lee Mulligan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers and other emergency workers are in the community doing their job every day and are there to respond to incidents and keep the public safe.

“It is disgraceful when incidents like this happen when our officer's efforts are met with violence and aggression resulting in them being assaulted.

“Thankfully in this case the officer didn’t receive any major injuries, but being assaulted is not, and will never be, part of their job.

“As we have shown many times before we take a zero-tolerance approach to reports of this nature and we will take robust action against anyone who displays this kind of behaviour.

Anyone with any information or CCTV footage is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 765 of 17 December 2021.

