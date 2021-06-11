Man arrested after pistol recovered following assault in Mansfield

Officers say an initial report of a violent attack at an address on Ratcliffe Gate led them to search a property on nearby Pelham Street.

It was reported that a man had pushed a woman over in the flat before repeatedly hitting her head at around 5.20pm.

Police arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of actual bodily harm in connection with the incident and then searched a property linked to the investigation.

Two pistols were recovered after police investigated a Mansfield flat following report of assault. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Inside they found two pistols, one appearing to be a starter pistol and the other a Browning pistol.

Specialist officers are now working to establish the viability of the firearms.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Det Sgt Vanessa Wightman said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack that has left a woman incredibly shaken. Thankfully her injuries are not serious.

“We take all reports of violence seriously and will always thoroughly investigate cases with a view to taking appropriate action against offenders.

“The recovery of two firearms is positive as it means two potentially dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets and out of criminal hands.

“We are now working to establish the viability of the firearms and the man remains in custody for questioning in connection with both incidents.”

Anyone who has any information that could help detectives should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 643 of 9 June 2021.