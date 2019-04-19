Man arrested after pedestrian dies following two separate vehicle collisions this morning

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a number of vehicle collisions in Mansfield Woodhouse and Ashfield this morning - one which involved a pedestrian who died.

The pedestrian - who sadly died at the scene - was hit when a a vehicle collided with a number of vehicles and a pedestrian in Melbourne Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse this morning.

An air ambulance attended to treat the pedestrian for his injuries

The arrested man has been taken to Mansfield’s Kings Mill Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-altering.

However during another incident at 9.10am this morning cops on a residential property in Mansfield Road, Skegby, after reports that a car had collided with a residential property.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place in Mansfield Avenue, Skegby, and in Worcester Avenue and Park Hall, Mansfield Woodhouse, while detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents or believes they may have dashcam footage of the incidents are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.