Man arrested after Mansfield handbag robbery

A 28-year-old has been charged after a robbery in Mansfield.

The incident happened on December 28 at 6.15pm on Bancroft Lane, where a woman was assaulted and had her handbag stolen.

The 62-year-old woman's two bank cards wee then used to obtain various goods. She did not require hospital treatment.

Shaun Hill of Broxtowe Drive, Mansfield, has been charged with robbery and seven counts of fraud by false representation.

He has remanded to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, January 6).