Man arrested after Mansfield burglary led to police chase

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a safe was taken from a Mansfield shop.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (October 19), and Nottinghamshire Police swiftly made an arrest.

A spokesman said: “We were called to Chesterfield Road at around 1.20am today (October 19) to reports that a store had been broken into and a safe had been stolen.

“Officers pursued a vehicle suspected to have been involved which resulted in a collision with the police car in the Eastfield Side area of Sutton-in-Ashfield, and subsequently made the arrest.

“The man remains in police custody.”