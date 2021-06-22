Man arrested after Langwith Junction assault

Police were called to an address on Burlington Avenue after reports of a disturbance.

Officers say an ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital, but was later discharged.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to a house in Burlington Avenue at 12.45am today to reports that a man had allegedly assaulted another man inside.

Burlington Avenue in Langwith Junction.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has been discharged.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding and he remains in custody.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 21*346009 of June 22.

Alternatively, folk can report any information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org to provide details in confidence.

