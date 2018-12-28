Man arrested after incident in Mansfield

A man has been arrested after an incident in Mansfield this morning.

Police were called to Toothill Lane at around 1.15am after receiving reports of a drunk man acting aggressively towards members of the public.

Photo - Nottinghamshire Police

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "A 40-year-old man was arrested and issued with a caution for a public order offence following an incident in Toothill Lane, Mansfield, during the early hours of this morning (Friday 28 December 2018).

"He was swiftly arrested and taken into custody.

"No-one was hurt during the incident."