Man arrested after horror crash near Mansfield

An 18-year-old man was arrested following a two car crash on Friday (December 13).

Officers were called to Watnall Road in Hucknall at around 6.30pm on December 13, following a road collision involving two cars.

The aftermath of the crash

A man aged 18 was arrested on suspicion for dangerous driving, failing to stop, drug driving and driving without a licence and without insurance.

It's believed there were no injuries following the incident.

The road was partially blocked.

The man has subsequently been released under investigation pending blood results.