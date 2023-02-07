Man arrested after homes evacuated by police in Underwood
A man has been arrested after a number of homes had to be evacuated in Underwood.
Police officers become “concerned for the safety of a man and his neighbours” after being called to a property on Main Road yesterday, February 6, at about 4.20pm.
A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
Insp Usha Madaraa, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The road was closed while the incident was being dealt with and a small number of residents were briefly evacuated from their homes and taken to a community centre as a precaution.
“They have now returned to their homes and I’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we carried out our work to resolve the incident safely.
“A suspect is now in custody but our investigation continues and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 541 of February 6, 2023.”