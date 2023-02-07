Police officers become “concerned for the safety of a man and his neighbours” after being called to a property on Main Road yesterday, February 6, at about 4.20pm.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Main Road, Underwood.

Insp Usha Madaraa, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The road was closed while the incident was being dealt with and a small number of residents were briefly evacuated from their homes and taken to a community centre as a precaution.

“They have now returned to their homes and I’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding while we carried out our work to resolve the incident safely.