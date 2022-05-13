Man arrested after gate broken and glass smashed in ‘frightening incident’ at Sutton home

A man has been arrested after property was damaged at a house in Sutton.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 13th May 2022, 7:35 pm

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Windmill Close, today, Friday, May 13, at about 10.15am, following a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a back gate had been kicked off its hinges, with glass smashed and wardrobe doors damaged inside the property.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He remains in custody for questioning tonight.

Inspector Keiron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident and specialist officers are supporting the occupant, who was present at the time.

“The suspect is known to the occupant and we do not believe there was a wider threat to the community.

“Investigations are ongoing and I ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call us on 101, quoting incident 221 of May 13, 2022.”

