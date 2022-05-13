Man arrested after gate broken and glass smashed in ‘frightening incident’ at Sutton home

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Windmill Close, today, Friday, May 13, at about 10.15am, following a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found a back gate had been kicked off its hinges, with glass smashed and wardrobe doors damaged inside the property.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He remains in custody for questioning tonight.

Windmill Close, Sutton.

Inspector Keiron Hancock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident and specialist officers are supporting the occupant, who was present at the time.

“The suspect is known to the occupant and we do not believe there was a wider threat to the community.