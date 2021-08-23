Man arrested after Forest Town burglary where 'family was asleep upstairs'

A passer-by saw that the boot was open on a car as they were walking to work early in the morning and, having concerns, they alerted the family. They then realised a number of items had been taken from the house, but no suspect was in sight.

Officers attended the address in Farrendale Close and have been conducting enquiries and working hard to establish the circumstances of the incident ever since.

A man has now been charged

Jamie Wightman, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary in connection with the incident, believed to have taken place between 5am and 7am on Monday, October 19 last year.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on September 8.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall, of the Nottinghamshire Police burglary team, said: “Officers have remained committed to their investigation and as a result a man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

“We completely understand the impact burglary can have on victims, losing potentially sentimental items as well as having their privacy breached in a place they should feel safest. This is why we will spare no effort to understand the circumstances around any such reports that come in to us.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would ask anyone who saw the incident or anyone with any information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 82 of 19 October 2020.”