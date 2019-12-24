Man arrested after disabled Blidworth five-year-old's hydrotherapy pool was filled with paint

A 56-year-old man has been arrested by police after a disabled five-year-old’s hydrotherapy pool was destroyed in Blidworth.

Nottinghamshire Police detained the man on suspicion of criminal damage after young Evie Carr's pool was “damaged beyond repair” after the vandal filled it with paint.

Evie Carr and mum Michelle in their hydrotherapy pool.

The incident is believed to have happened in the back garden of the family’s home on Clare Hill, Blidworth, on December 9.

The pool was used by Evie, who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy and has other difficulties with her co-ordination, movements and muscle strength.

Using the pool helped her by relaxing her muscles thanks to the warm and therapeutic water, but since the “heartless” attack she has gone without her vital therapy – causing “distress” for the family.

Chief Inspector Liz Rogers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Following extensive enquiries we have now arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage in relation to this incident which has caused a lot of distress for Evie and her family. The man currently remains in police custody.

Evalyn Carr with mum Michelle. Image: SWNS.

"Our enquiries into this heartless incident are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about what happened to call Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident number 623 of December 12, 2019.”

Evie was diagnosed with a rare developmental condition called pachygyria at five months old and suffers with severe developmental delays, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, feeding and swallowing difficulties, as well as a small head.

There is no cure for her condition and the family were advised to start physiotherapy and hydrotherapy – which she now has no access to.

The vandal was caught on CCTV filling the pool with black paint three days after the damage was discovered, and Evie’s mum Michelle and dad Jonathan were “heartbroken” following the attack.

This is the moment a heartless yob was caught on CCTV destroying a disabled five-year-old's 10,000 hydrotherapy pool - by filling it with paint. Image: SWNS.

Jonathan, 47, who is an asbestos analyst, said: “[The pool] is completely ruined and Michelle is heartbroken. We have both been in tears about it. I have no words to describe what they have done and the damage they have caused.

“The effect it will have is massive. Evie loves the pool and you can see from the videos how much she enjoys it.

“She can’t move in the same way out of the water like she can in the water. It’s the worst thing anyone could ever do to us.

“It is ruined beyond repair. It’s hard to sum up how I feel. It’s the hardest thing anyone could hit us with.”

Evie Carr's hydrotherapy pool after it was filled with paint.

A replacement pool would cost £15,000, and the family are fundraising on GoFundMe here.