Man arrested after cannabis found at Kirkby property

A man has been arrested after police seized a quanity of cannabis from a Kirkby property.

Officers carried out a drugs warrant at a house on Edward Street on Monday.

As well as the cannabis, cash and drug paraphernalia was also seized.

A 39-year-okld man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The warrant was led by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team with the support of a search team and Local Authority Officers from Ashfield District Council.