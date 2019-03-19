Man arrested after burglary spree- including 'gas attack' at Southwell post office

A man has been arrested after a spate of burglaries across the county- including a 'gas attack' at a post office in Southwell.

The 20-year-old man was arrested today (Tuesday, March 19) in Rotherham on suspicion of burglary and theft.

It follows reports of burglaries at the homes of elderly victims in Station Road, Retford, on January 3, in The Copse, Farndon, on January 9, in Riverside Road, Newark, on January 10.

The arrest also follows a report of a burglary in Queen Street, Southwell, on January 11, when access was gained to an ATM and cash was taken from within.

The man has also been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident within the Tolney Lane Caravan Site in Newark on February 10.

He remains in police custody.